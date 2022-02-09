 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Amber Iman | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 9th, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Amber Iman

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Feb 09, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Broadway Actress and activist Amber Iman made history as the first Black woman to return to the stage after the pandemic shutdown. In addition to turns in Hamilton, Little Shop of Horrors, and Soul Doctor (where she played Nina Simone), she’s also been instrumental in raising awareness through her Tony-winning organization, Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Joshua Henry, Shalita Grant, and William Shatner, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Amber, say hello on Instagram and Twitter. And with Broadway officially back, keep an eye on her official site for upcoming live performances.

