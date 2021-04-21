News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Anne Litt of KCRW New Episodes Every Wednesday





Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

KCRW’s Anne Litt is used to being the interviewer and not the interviewee, which made this weeks episode of Why Not Both particularly delightful. As the station’s newly appointed music director, Litt found herself broadcasting from home and managing her team from afar as the events of the last year unfolded. For someone who likes to everything all at once, Litt remarked that it’s been vital to learn that it’s ok to prioritize what you truly value and that slowing down to enjoy things might not be so bad after all.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous shows, including Julien Baker, Joshua Henry, and Perfume Genius, click around our listening options or join us on YouTube.

To find out what Anne is up to, swing by her Instagram and Twitter. And of course, for new music discovery, it’s always worth checking out KCRW’s host of shows.

