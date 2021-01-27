 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Baio | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 27th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Baio

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jan 27, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Yup, we’re back at it! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In our season opener, we spent time with Chris Baio, exploring what it means to release his new solo album during a year of tumultuous events. Baio is used to being on tour nonstop with Vampire Weekend and was looking forward to making good on his New Year’s resolution to produce other artists in his new studio, but instead found himself accidentally exploring life as a kayaking bearded outdoorsman in Oregon. We all got a little weird in 2020 but we are glad that it resulted in some new songs and only a few questionable hair choices.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Tegan and Sara, Future Islands, and Icona Pop, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Baio, visit him on Instagram and Twitter or swing by his official site. His third solo album Dead Hand Control is out this Friday on Glassnote. In the meanwhile, revisit the single “Take it From Me.”

 

There are no comments for this entry yet.

