Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring BANKS

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

What if our sensitivity is actually our greatest strength? Chatting with BANKS, we discovered that sometimes the best thing to do is tune out the other voices so that we can actually tune into our own. We loved getting to hear about her outlook on creativity and living life with beautifully attuned emotions.

For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Self Esteem, Phantogram, and Vampire Weekend, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from BANKS, say hello on Twitter and Instagram. Her new album new album Serpentina is out now. Tour dates kick off May 25.

