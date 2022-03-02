 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Bastille | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Bastille

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Mar 02, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Although he never set out to be a musician, avowed film nerd and English Lit scholar Dan Smith, of the band Bastille, has found himself singing his songs for millions of people over the past decade. His love for storytelling has certainly influenced his artistic trajectory, as he likes to smudge the lines between real life narratives and universal emotional experiences.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including CHVRCHES, Sigrid, and Phantogram, get clicking on our streaming options.

For more from Bastille, be sure to say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Bastille’s new album Give Me the Future is out now.

