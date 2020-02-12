Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Best Coast

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast joined us this week to chat about how getting outside of her own head helped break the writer’s block she encountered before ultimately crafting her upcoming album. Ranging from political advocacy to getting sober to discovering the best menu hacks at the Cheesecake Factory, Bethany’s journey shows that sometimes the best way to get to your goal is to set your sights on the journey instead of the destination.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring Madame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, Mighty Bear, Kid Moxie, Marissa Nadler, and Kate Nash, click here.

Best Coast’s new album Always Tomorrow is out February 21 on Concord. Catch the Vanderpump Rules-inspired video for single “Everything Has Changed,” and bliss out to the single “For the First Time” and check out upcoming tour dates here.

