 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Best Coast | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 12th, 2020  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Best Coast

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Feb 12, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast joined us this week to chat about how getting outside of her own head helped break the writer’s block she encountered before ultimately crafting her upcoming album. Ranging from political advocacy to getting sober to discovering the best menu hacks at the Cheesecake Factory, Bethany’s journey shows that sometimes the best way to get to your goal is to set your sights on the journey instead of the destination.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring Madame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, Mighty Bear, Kid MoxieMarissa Nadler, and Kate Nash, click here.

Best Coast’s new album Always Tomorrow is out February 21 on Concord. Catch the Vanderpump Rules-inspired video for single “Everything Has Changed,” and bliss out to the single “For the First Time” and check out upcoming tour dates here.

 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent