Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Big Black Delta

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In the before times, we got to spend a delightful afternoon with Jonathan Bates of Big Black Delta. We delved into the finer points of the importance of mental health care, the power of sobriety, and what it means to make art in service of others. It can take a lifetime to discover what you truly love, but Jonathan inspires us to stay curious. If you enjoy this episode, Bates requests that you consider donating to GoFundMe for Elijah McClain’s mother.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Phantogram, Jehnny Beth, and Alison Mosshart, gorge yourself on our our streaming options.

Big Black Delta’s new album 4 is out July 10th. In the meanwhile, get lost in the video for album track “Summoner Pts 1-4.” You can also stop by his Instagram and Twitter to discuss life, the universe, and everything.

