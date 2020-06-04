Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Black Lives Matter

News

Since launching Why Not Both, with Under the Radar in January, Wednesdays has become our favorite day of the week. We’re in awe of our guests we’ve hosted both in the past and on upcoming episodes, and love exploring how their different forms of creativity manifest.

But if there’s one thing that’s become clear with the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police, and the protests across America, we have no desire for business as normal. We want to actively support Black Lives Matter, and uphold the dignity of the black community.

In lieu of an episode this week, we’ve put together a modest reading guide, with educational links written by black authors, places to donate, and a few black artists we truly adore. If you feel like we’ve missed something important, please reach out to us on Instagram and Twitter.

Read:

Articles

"The Truth You’ve Probably Never Heard About Riots," by Andre Henry

"America’s Racial Contract Is Killing Us," by Adam Serwer

"Where Do I Donate? Why Is The Uprising Violent? Should I Go Protest?" by Courtney Martin

"My White Friend Asked Me on Facebook to Explain White Privilege. I Decided to Be Honest," by Lori Lakin Hutcherson

Books

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard To Talk To White People About Racism, by Robin DiAngelo

Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander

Donate:

Black Lives Matter

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

Love the Land Foundation: Therapy for black women and girls

ActBlue: Split a donation between 40 community bail funds

Unicorn Riot: An alternative, citizen-driven media source covering riots and protests.

Listen:*

*Streaming is a great start. But if you enjoy any of thesea artists, please invest in them. Buy their music and merch. Go to a show (when shows happen again). Drop money on their Patreon or Venmos.

Kelsey Lu: A cellist and vocalist with songs that play as though she’s got one foot in Laurel Canyon, and one on a pile of New Order LPs. (Twitter/Instagram)

Sudan Archives: A hip hop violinist and lyricist, who borrows beats from Sudanese and Ghanaian traditions to create heartbreaking and playful odes to life as a 20-something in Los Angeles. (Twitter/Instagram)

EdoHeart: A multi-displinary artist (check out her poetry, dance, and visual art), who also happens to make beat-heavy jazz/hip hop odes to the power of love (Twitter/Instagram)

Dua Saleh: A Minneapolis artist and activist. Their new song “Body Cast” is a direct reaction to Police Brutality. (Twitter/Instagram)

Vagabon: Love poems sung from a position of joy, where the adventurous electronic production never overshadows the intense sense of intimacy. (Twitter/Instagram)

Moses Sumney: A world builder who uses electronic beats, guitars, and his stunning falsetto in the name of emotional transformation. (Twitter/Instagram)

Kiah Victoria: An R&B vocalist, equally comfortable on Broadway and standing next to JAY-Z, as she is inhabiting her own delicate and delightful creations. (Twitter/Instagram)