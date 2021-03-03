News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Buzzy Lee New Episodes Every Wednesday





Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

During our interview, musician and writer Sasha Spielberg aka Buzzy Lee posed the question, "would you rather be doing well and no one knows or appear to be thriving to everyone else but know that you're actually not doing well?" It's certainly a valuable quandary not only for artists but for everyone navigating this curious time where we are our own most captive audience. We appreciate that at least in Buzzy's world, elaborate baked goods, beautiful songs, and the art of being a cozy girl can live alongside the occasional existential ennui.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Ioanna Gika, AURORA, and White Sea, get clicking on our streaming options or join us on YouTube.

For more from Buzzy Lee, join up with her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Spoiled Love is out now. You can also grab her previous EP Facepaint via Bandcamp.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.