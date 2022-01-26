Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring CHVRCHES

News

When Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES sat down to write for the record Screen Violence, she found that her intention for the record was quite different from her previous work. The pandemic had accidentally placed her in a one woman writing camp far away from her bandmates which gave her a moment to step outside the of her own narrative and step into the world of horror movies, only to realize just how much they tied into her personal experience of navigating fear. It goes to show that sometimes when we step just outside our comfort zone, we sometimes discover a wealth of ideas that were waiting there all along for us to notice them.

