Wednesday, August 17th, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Dana Schwartz and Korama Danquah

History, vampires, and life terminally online

Aug 17, 2022 By Laura Studarus
And…we’re back with another Why Not Both Wednesday. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Best-selling author/podcast host/journalist Dana Schwartz and writer/actress/educator Korama Danquah have respectively worked on a truly impressive array of creative projects but few things compare to their collective encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture and history. If you ever wanted to hear hot takes on everything from race relations and religion in Twilight to why we use forks as an act of diplomacy, this episode is for you.

For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Kae Tempest, Jenny Hval, and Thao, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Dana, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. While you’re at it, be sure to follow Korama on Instagram and Twitter as well! We also suggest throwing a follow to Dana’s spectacular podcast, Noble Blood, and checking out her book, Anatomy: A Love Story.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon
Support Why Not Both on Patreon



