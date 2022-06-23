 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ellie Pritts | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 23rd, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ellie Pritts

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jun 22, 2022 By Laura Studarus


Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

You know that friend introduces you to brand new ideas and is always showing you something that becomes wildly popular months later? Ellie Pritts is that friend. From her collaborations with AI on her Frogeforms project to her striking images of Joshua Tree, Ellie consistently creates art that makes you see the world a bit differently.

For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Nabil Ayers, Lane Moore, and Mara Wilson, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

To keep in touch with Ellie, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new Frogforms collection is available now.

