Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Half Waif

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Thanks to the powers of the internet, we got to catch up with musician and producer Nandi Rose, a.k.a. Half Waif during our very first week of post modern pandemic panic. We talked about her new album The Caretaker and how she was inspired by the ideas of slowing down and the act of how to care for one’s self and the world around us, which is particularly poignant for our troubled times. Consider her love of bird watching and quiet observation a lesson to us all to slow down and tune in while we have the chance.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Best Coast, Marissa Nadler, and U.S. Girls, please enjoy our wide array of streaming options.

Half Waif’s new album The Caretaker is due out this Friday. In the meanwhile, you can revisit her videos for “Halogen 2” and “Ordinary Talk.” You can also follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

