Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Hrishikesh Hirway of “Song Exploder”

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Our guest Hrishikesh Hirway embodies the ethos of Why Not Both: he just released his debut solo EP Rooms I Used To Call My Own after spending the better part of the last decade crafting the brilliant podcasts Song Exploder, The West Wing Weekly, and Home Cooking while executive producing The Jump with Shirley Manson. What surprised us most was learning that he started his podcast and writing journey in reaction to his music becoming his main source of professional success. After chatting with countless creatives, Hirway found his way back to songwriting with a nudge from his friend Jenny Owen Youngs and a renewed sense of personal purpose, proving that exploration and expression are the most important ingredients.

