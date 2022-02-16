Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ibibio Sound Machine

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Music gives us hope and few people know this better than Eno of Ibibio Sound Machine. In our interview, she shared the magic behind her latest album with us from her multicultural influences to accidentally sparking a dance party at her first live gig back in the world after the lockdowns.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Jon Hopkins, Thao, and Pussy Riot, get clicking on our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Ibibio Sound Machine, give the band a follow on Instagram and Twitter. Their new album Electricity is out March 25 on Merge. Until then, wrap your ears around the Hot Chip-produced single, “Protection From Evil.”

