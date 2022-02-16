Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ibibio Sound Machine
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Music gives us hope and few people know this better than Eno of Ibibio Sound Machine. In our interview, she shared the magic behind her latest album with us from her multicultural influences to accidentally sparking a dance party at her first live gig back in the world after the lockdowns.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Jon Hopkins, Thao, and Pussy Riot, get clicking on our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more from Ibibio Sound Machine, give the band a follow on Instagram and Twitter. Their new album Electricity is out March 25 on Merge. Until then, wrap your ears around the Hot Chip-produced single, “Protection From Evil.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Future Islands Share New Song “King of Sweden” and Performed it on “Stephen Colbert” Last Night (News) — Future Islands, Stephen Colbert
- Nilüfer Yanya Shares Video for New Song “anotherlife” (News) — Nilüfer Yanya
- Anand Wilder Shares Video for New Single “Fever Seizure,” Announces U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Anand Wilder, Yeasayer
- P.E. Share New Single “Tears In The Rain” Featuring A. Savage of Parquet Courts (News) — P.E., A. Savage, Parquet Courts
- Quinton Brock Shares New Track “There For You” (News) — Quinton Brock
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.