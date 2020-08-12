Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ioanna Gika
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
We loved getting metaphysical with Ioanna Gika. From sharing how the nature of loss and grief informed her work to discussing the finer points of how to meow a violin line, Ionna let us catch a glimpse of her particular form of sonic sorcery. Ultimately, it’s all about staying in the present moment to let the beauty of chaos reveal itself. Ionna has a generous humanitarian side as well, sharing that all of the proceeds of Devendra Banhart’s cover of her track “Swan” go to the Downtown Women’s Shelter in Los Angeles.
While you listen, Ioanna requests that you learn more about Black Lives Matter and donate.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alison Mosshart, Soko, and Jehnny Beth, browse our listening options.
For more from Ioanna, stop by her Instagram and Twitter. You can also grab her debut solo album Thalassa at Bancamp, and enjoy the haunting visuals for album single “Out of Focus.”
