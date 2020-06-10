 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jehnny Beth | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 10th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jehnny Beth

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jun 10, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week we welcomed Jehnny Beth to the show. The Savages’ frontwoman, who also expresses herself as an actor and writer, told us about the different way love and creativity expresses itself in her life—both forces that inspired her solo album To Live is to Love.

 For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alison Mosshart, Juana Molina, and Alice Bag, strut over to our streaming options

 For more on Jehnny Beth’s work, stop by her Instagram and official site. To Live is to Love is out June 12. Ahead of that, preview album tracks “Flower,” “Innocence,” and “Heroine.”

 

