Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jehnny Beth
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
This week we welcomed Jehnny Beth to the show. The Savages’ frontwoman, who also expresses herself as an actor and writer, told us about the different way love and creativity expresses itself in her life—both forces that inspired her solo album To Live is to Love.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alison Mosshart, Juana Molina, and Alice Bag, strut over to our streaming options.
For more on Jehnny Beth’s work, stop by her Instagram and official site. To Live is to Love is out June 12. Ahead of that, preview album tracks “Flower,” “Innocence,” and “Heroine.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Under the Radar Presents: "Why Not Both" Podcast Featuring Jehnny Beth (News) — Jehnny Beth, Why Not Both Podcast
