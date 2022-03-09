Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jenny Hval

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Jenny Hval wasted no time hopping straight into a conversation about the dream like state we enter when performing and creating, musing that perhaps that dream feels more real than reality. After spending time studying dog barks and behavior to better understand her new furry pandemic companion, Jenny moved on to the work of crafting an album between walks and forest explorations.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Melissa Auf der Maur, Pom Pom Squad, and girl in red, cozy up to our listening options.

For more from Hval, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Classic Objects, is out this Friday on 4AD.

