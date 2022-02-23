Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jensen McRae
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
It takes a special flavor of absurdity and determined ingenuity to channel the momentum of a viral clip into a whole album, yet it somehow makes perfect sense that Jensen McRae’s take on fellow Los Angeleno Phoebe Bridgers would spiral into her own brilliant song. She’s also a brilliant model for giving yourself grace with a dose of introspection and humor so you can embrace all the plot twists that life may throw your way.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For additional episodes, including Tasha, Thao, and The Weather Station, dash over to our listening options or join us on YouTube.
For more from Jensen, join her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new single “Are You Happy Now” is out now.
