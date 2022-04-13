Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring John Vanderslice
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
John Vanderslice is really onto something that we should focus on the important things in life, like being in love, petting our cats, and spending time with our friends. We chatted with the duality between creativity and ambition as well as personal versus societal responsibility when it comes to how we navigate our increasingly chaotic world. As he put it, “maybe we need to simplify and wise up as external notches aren’t going to do it” when it comes to how we play the game of life.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Kathleen Hanna, Devendra Banhart, and Sondre Lerche, get clicking on our streaming options.
For more from John, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. His new album d E A T h ~ b U g, which he recorded as orangepurplebeach is out now.
