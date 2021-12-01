 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jon Hopkins | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jon Hopkins

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Dec 01, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Jon Hopkins jumped straight into our interview by asking our host about her own therapy practice, which should not have come as a surprise given that his new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, is about precisely that. After experiencing the twin catalysts of pandemic lockdown and a break up, Hopkins found himself following the proverbial light dancing through an aural forest to craft his most personal and universal work yet. He remarked that he has found greater freedom in creativity and curiosity as he has moved through life and we hope you feel similarly inspired listening to his music.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Mew, Reggie Watts, and Ólafur Arnalds, strut over to our abundance of listening options.

For more from Jon Hopkins, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. His new album is out now.

