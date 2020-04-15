 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Joseph Fink of “Welcome to Night Vale” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring “Welcome to Night Vale”

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Apr 15, 2020


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Welcome to season three of the podcast. (Season two lives on Under the Radar, and season one you can find on the WNB website.), To kick off this next era, we chatted with Joseph Fink, creator of Welcome to Night Vale, about the extraordinary circumstances that inspired his latest podcast, Our Plague Year. Fink talked about the state of the arts in America, and the crucial role that creativity plays in our lives. He points out that we all want to sit in the dark and have someone tell us a story, so it’s vital to have individual and structural support for artists so they can do just that.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Mara WilsonLane Moore, and Hannah Marks, please indulge in our seemingly endless supply of streaming options. For more on Fink's creations, be sure to follow him on Instagram and Twitter, as well as swing by Welcome to Night Vale's Instagram and Twitter. Absorbe epsiodes of his new podcast Our Plague Year, and if you're feeling wordy, be sure to pick up a copy of the newest Welcome to Night Vale offering, The Faceless Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home

 

