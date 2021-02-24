News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Joshua Henry New Episodes Every Wednesday

Photography by Laura Studarus



Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Joshua Henry may be best known for his Tony nominated roles on Broadway but this year, he had the opportunity to finally slow down and create his own original music. After the initial shock of not being on stage every night wore off, Henry found himself getting involved with DoSomething, a youth led organization dedicated to bettering the world through small every day actions, and delved into the joy of being a stay at home dad. We love his take on being a modern-day Renaissance man that embraces empathy and exploration in all his creative endeavors.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Parson James, Andre Henry, and Sondre Lerche, hit up our wealth of streaming options or join us at YouTube.

Get to know Henry by stopping by his Instagram and Twitter. His debut EP Guarantee is out March 4. In the meanwhile, enjoy his soulful new single, “Stand Up.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.