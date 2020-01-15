 Under The Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kate Nash | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 15th, 2020  
Under The Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kate Nash

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jan 15, 2020 By Laura Studarus Photography by Ruby June
Welcome to "Why Not Both" Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.  

For our premiere episode, host Pam Shaffer (herself a musician and therapist) met up with Kate Nash over vegan cookies and PG Tips tea to chat about the versatility and vulnerability of being a musician and actor. Kate opens up about her experiences on the set of GLOW and what she has learned growing as an artist in the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.

Listen below. For updates, be sure to follow "Why Not Both?" on Instagram and Twitter. You can also listen in your choice of format here

To keep up with all of Kate's acting/music/advocacy adventures, be sure to visit her on both Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Yesterday Was Forever is out now on Girl Gang. Glow on Netflix will return in 2020 for a final season. 

 



Most Recent