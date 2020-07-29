Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

What happens when you trap punk icon Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, The Julie Ruin, Le Tigre) at home during a pandemic? It turns out you get a mix of activism, arts and crafts, and virtual dog walks via her best friend. We chatted about how she and activist Tina Kampor started Tees 4 Togo, where for the cost of a t-shirt you can fund an entire year of education for girls in West Africa, as well as her secret past as an interior design student wanting to create a better world after encountering countless disgusting bathrooms on tour.

While you listen to the interview, Kathleen requests that you investigate Tees4Togo, where 100% of the profits go to Peace Sisters, which allows girls in Dapaong, Togo to attend school.

