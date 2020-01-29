Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kid Moxie
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Jan 29, 2020 Photography by Neil Kryszak
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
This week’s episode features musician and actress Elena Charbila a.k.a. Kid Moxie. It’s been a big week for her as her soundtrack for the film Not to Be Unpleasant, But We Need to Have a Serious Talk just nabbed a top spot on the Apple Music front page. In true Why Not Both style, Kid Moxie also stars in the film as well. In our interview, Elena tells us all about how it’s important to embrace your imperfections and passions, as well as what it was like coming to the US as a Greek artist. Listen below. For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. You can also revisit past episodes, including our recent season premiere Kate Nash, and Marissa Nadler, via this handy link.
Kid Moxie’s newest release, the soundtrack for Not to Be Unpleasant, But We Need to Have a Serious Talk is out now on Lakeshore Records, and available via Bandcamp. Check out the video for her new single “Big in Japan," and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kid Moxie (News) — Kid Moxie, Why Not Both Podcast
- The Strokes to Play Bernie Sanders Get Out the Vote Concert Rally in New Hampshire (News) — The Strokes, Bernie Sanders
- My Favorite Album: Ellis Ludwig-Leone of San Fermin on Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love” (Interview) — Kate Bush, My Favorite Album, San Fermin
- Watch Jimmy Eat World Perform Three Songs in a Tiny Desk Concert, Including “The Middle” (News) — Jimmy Eat World
- Pinegrove Announce New American and British Summer Tour Dates; Hovvdy to Support U.S. Shows (News) — Pinegrove, Hovvdy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.