Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Kid Moxie New Episodes Every Wednesday

Photography by Neil Kryszak

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week’s episode features musician and actress Elena Charbila a.k.a. Kid Moxie. It’s been a big week for her as her soundtrack for the film Not to Be Unpleasant, But We Need to Have a Serious Talk just nabbed a top spot on the Apple Music front page. In true Why Not Both style, Kid Moxie also stars in the film as well. In our interview, Elena tells us all about how it’s important to embrace your imperfections and passions, as well as what it was like coming to the US as a Greek artist. Listen below. For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. You can also revisit past episodes, including our recent season premiere Kate Nash, and Marissa Nadler, via this handy link.

Kid Moxie’s newest release, the soundtrack for Not to Be Unpleasant, But We Need to Have a Serious Talk is out now on Lakeshore Records, and available via Bandcamp. Check out the video for her new single “Big in Japan," and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.