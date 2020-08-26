News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Lido Pimienta New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

When she’s not fundraising for families in Columbia or crafting visual art, Lido Pimienta is creating songs that transcend all cultural and linguistic barriers. Living a “hyphenated existence” as she puts it has given Lido a unique and beautiful perspective, one that shines through her kaleidoscopic songs and videos. We loved getting to chat with her about how she’s staying busy in her space during the lockdown and how we can all tap into our own star energy and communities to create time traveling art.

While you listen, Lido requests that you donate to the GoFundMe for Solidarity Fund for Vulnerable Families: Colombia.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Juana Molina, Soko, and Kathleen Hanna, shimmy over to our listening options.

For more on Lido, visit her on Instagram and Twitter. You can also buy her Polaris Prize-nominated album Miss Columbia at Bandcamp.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.