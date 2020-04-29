News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Local Natives New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Before California lockdown began, we got to spend an afternoon at Echo Park lake with Matt Frazier and Nik Ewing of Local Natives. We explored the unusual creative processes that led to their new album Violet Street and what it means to have artistic interests outside of music. The guys opened up about the value of experimentation and focusing on the process of making art instead of on the end product itself.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Phantogram, Best Coast, and Kate Nash, dive into our abundant streaming options.

To keep up with Local Natives news (including future tour dates), follow them on Instagram and Twitter. For more on Nik’s art and music, you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter. To keep up with Matt’s music and pedaling, you can also find him on (you guessed it) Instagram and Twitter.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.