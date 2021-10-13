Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Macy Rodman

News

Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we'll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In a culture that fetishizes both youth and productivity, it was so refreshing to hear Macy Rodman exclaim, “I have always been so excited about getting older!” as she told us all about her new approach to her creative work. The surreal circumstances of the past year gave Rodman a chance to hit the hard restart button and delve into song writing and stage production in ways that she found she loved, from spending hours hand knotting a wig to writing at lightning speed just for kicks only to edit later. We love her attitude of infinite adaptability!

For previous episodes, including Shamir, Alice Bag, and Pussy Riot, strut over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Macy, be sure to hit her up on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Unbelievable Animals on Accidental Pop Star.

