 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Macy Rodman | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 13th, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Macy Rodman

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Oct 13, 2021 By Laura Studarus Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In a culture that fetishizes both youth and productivity, it was so refreshing to hear Macy Rodman exclaim, “I have always been so excited about getting older!” as she told us all about her new approach to her creative work. The surreal circumstances of the past year gave Rodman a chance to hit the hard restart button and delve into song writing and stage production in ways that she found she loved, from spending hours hand knotting a wig to writing at lightning speed just for kicks only to edit later. We love her attitude of infinite adaptability!

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shamir, Alice Bag, and Pussy Riot, strut over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Macy, be sure to hit her up on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Unbelievable Animals on Accidental Pop Star.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent