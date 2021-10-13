Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Macy Rodman
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
In a culture that fetishizes both youth and productivity, it was so refreshing to hear Macy Rodman exclaim, “I have always been so excited about getting older!” as she told us all about her new approach to her creative work. The surreal circumstances of the past year gave Rodman a chance to hit the hard restart button and delve into song writing and stage production in ways that she found she loved, from spending hours hand knotting a wig to writing at lightning speed just for kicks only to edit later. We love her attitude of infinite adaptability!
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shamir, Alice Bag, and Pussy Riot, strut over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more from Macy, be sure to hit her up on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Unbelievable Animals on Accidental Pop Star.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon
Support Why Not Both on Patreon
Most Recent
- Sea Power Share New Song “Folly” (News) — Sea Power, British Sea Power
- Bambara Announce New EP and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mythic Love” (News) — Bambara, IDLES
- The Zutons Commence Recording of Their First Album in 14 Years with Nile Rodgers (News) — The Zutons, Nile Rodgers, Chic
- Imarhan Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Achinkad” (News) — Imarhan, Gruff Rhys, Super Furry Animals
- Premiere: Georgia Feroce Shares New Single “Maybe It’s Not You” (News) — Georgia Feroce
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.