Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Feat. Madame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, and More
Feb 05, 2020
Photography by Ian Young
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Last November, host Pam Shafer, spent a few days at Iceland Airwaves, the coolest of all music festivals, talking to artists from around the world about their passions. Madame Gandhi let us in on what it was like studying business at Harvard, Mighty Bear told us all about the drag scene in Iceland, while Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles chatted about her life as a stick and poke tattoo artist. And of course, we’d like to say a special thank you to Ian Young for creating original photos to go along with this episode.
