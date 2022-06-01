 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jun 01, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Sometimes you have to hop into someone else’s’ story to better understand your own. Mal Blum learned this over the past year as they spent the majority of their time providing hospice care for their beloved next door neighbor, an elderly woman with a feisty disposition and fascinating life. Their time away from their usual routine as a touring musician inspired them to jump into new creative territories, co-writing songs with friends and trying out acting, crafting handmade benches and modeling. We are delighted to see what comes next (and not so secretly hope it’s a podcast about their amazing neighbor).

For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Yoni Wolf, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Jon Hopkins, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

Catch up with Mal Blum on Instagram and Twitter. His new EP Aint it Nice, is out now.

