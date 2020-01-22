News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Marissa Nadler New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week, host Pam Shaffer chatted with Marissa Nadler about how art led to music and how music ultimately led back to art throughout the course of her life. She revealed some of the remarkable experiences she had teaching older students and how her quiet life in chilly landscapes helps to weave together the life of meticulous and passionate artist. Listen below. For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. You can also revisit past episodes, including recent season premiere Kate Nash, via this handy link.

Marissa Nadler’s newest album Droneflower is out now on Sacred Bones and Bella Union. To see more of her visual art, and check out upcoming tour dates, visit her official website.