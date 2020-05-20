Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mark Foster of Foster the People

News

Every Wednesday Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we'll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Like everyone else, Mark Foster has a lot on his mind. However, as we discussed on this week’s episode, that means the nature of creativity is much like a 4-year-old child or a skittish cat...you have to make it feel safe and welcome and be just the right amount of excited when it comes to visit. The Foster the People frontman also considered how pressure and uncertainty can be hazardous and wild but also can turn into amazing creative work—and how when we all focus on one goal, like solving how Coronavirus is affecting us, you may get amazing and unintended results.

For previous episodes, including Alison Mosshart, Phantogram, and Kate Nash, click over to view our abundance of listening options.

Their new single "It's Okay to Be Human" is out now, and—bonus—they've got a new single "Lamb's Wool," out this Friday, May 22, so may we suggest a presave?

