Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Melissa Auf Der Maur

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Dec 08, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Melissa Auf Der Maur leads a fairytale life, complete with a mystical man waving his hand over the lush Hudson landscape stating, “this is your oracle” as she stepped gracefully from her role playing bass in Hole to art curator and mother. For the last 10 years, she has put her energy into Basilica Hudson, transforming it from an old factory warehouse to a multi-disciplinary art space for climate action and social justice. We are excited to see what comes next in her journey as she follows her uncannily magic intuition through the world of music, photography, writing and art and take inspiration from her receptivity to all her multiple paths

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Jon Hopkins, Thao Nguyen, and Tori Amos, get clicking on our streaming options.

For more from Melissa and Basilica Hudson, follow them both on Twitter and Instagram.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

