Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Melissa Auf Der Maur

Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we'll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Melissa Auf Der Maur leads a fairytale life, complete with a mystical man waving his hand over the lush Hudson landscape stating, “this is your oracle” as she stepped gracefully from her role playing bass in Hole to art curator and mother. For the last 10 years, she has put her energy into Basilica Hudson, transforming it from an old factory warehouse to a multi-disciplinary art space for climate action and social justice. We are excited to see what comes next in her journey as she follows her uncannily magic intuition through the world of music, photography, writing and art and take inspiration from her receptivity to all her multiple paths

