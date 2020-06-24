News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mxmtoon New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We dare you to find an artist more charming than Mxmtoon. She chatted with us about breaking it to her parents that she was secretly a viral Internet star with millions of streams on her songs and why she is outspoken about mental health in her music. As a biracial and openly bisexual artist, Maia proves the point that the best way to make changes is to be the hero you want to see in the world.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including U.S. Girls, Mara Wilson, and Alison Mosshart, skip over to our streaming options.

To keep up with Mxmtoon, visit her on Twitter and Instagram. Her new EP Dawn is out now. Take a moment to watch her utterly delightful video for album track “Fever Dream.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.