Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Nabil Ayers
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Nabil Ayers didn’t set out to write a book about his family history but after his essay about being biracial went viral, he simply ran with the idea and My Life In The Sunshine was born.Taking a spark and running with it seems to be a common theme in Ayers life as his mutual love of music and business led him to his current role as US president of Beggars Group all while he drums in various bands and runs his own label The Control Group. It’s dizzyingly inspiring to chat with someone who is so open to new ideas and a welcome reminder to listen to that hint of inspiration as you never know where it might lead.
For previous episodes, including Yoni Wolf, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Jon Hopkins, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more from Nabil, tell him how much you enjoyed his book on Instagram or Twitter. Haven’t read his book yet? Grab your copy here.
