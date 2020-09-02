News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Nite Jewel New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

At the beginning of Los Angeles lockdown, we virtually sat down for a chat with Nite Jewel, aka Ramona Gonzalez, to talk about all things musical, educational, societal, and revolutionary. As a musician and music production instructor pursuing her PhD in ethnomusicology, Ramona commented on how our desire for the mythology of artists is crumbling in the face of the reality of our multifaceted and often oppressive experiences within Western culture. More than ever, artists need support and stability as well as acknowledgement of their vibrant humanity to keep creating the works we love.

