Under the Radar Presents: "Why Not Both" Podcast Featuring O Future





Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s hard to describe how wonderful it is entering the world of O Future, a kaleidoscopic adventure comprised of a dizzying array of cultural influences. Given their backgrounds growing up in South Africa and Denmark respectively, Katherine and Jens had a lot to say about how different experiences and places can shape you as a person and an artist, particularly in an era where we are capable of crafting our own identities. In a time when we get to redefine ourselves, it’s valuable to reflect on how we can act as mirrors for each other as we move through new territory.

Their haunting new EP Immaculate is out now.

