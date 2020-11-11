News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Ólafur Arnalds New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Before the world shut down, Ólafur Arnalds started crafting his brilliant new album Some Kind Of Peace. Little did he know that it would be anthemic for a time when we are all tuning into our inner world for better or worse. We loved getting to hear about how he’s been rediscovering his own inner and outer landscapes writing in Reykjavik and learning from his example that to really create our best work, we sometimes have to get a little bit obsessed.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Rob Graves, Joe Wong, and, and White Sea, dance it over to our wealth of streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Ólafur, give him a follow on Twitter or Instagram. His new album Some Kind Of Peace is out now on Piccadilly Records

