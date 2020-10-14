News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Perfume Genius New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We’ve all been having a bit of an out of body experience during quarantine, but at least we got to chat with Perfume Genius, aka Mike Hadreas, about how dancing helped him connect with his body in a novel way before we all got stuck inside. As a writer and singer, he has explored some gorgeous emotional landscapes, but in dance, he found a way to express those feelings that just can’t be translated into words. Whether it’s performing on livestream to an empty theater, or channeling his inner chihuahua energy, Hadreas never fails to enthrall us.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Future Islands, Sondre Lerche, and Sad13, shimmy over to our streaming options or visit us on YouTube.

For more from Perfume Genius, go say hi to him on Instagram or on his genius Twitter feed. His new album Set Fire to My Heart Immediately is now on Matador. You can also revisit his self-directed video for album single “On the Floor.” Bonus points if you dance along.

