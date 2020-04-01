News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Phantogram New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel of Phantogram joined us to chat all about their new album Ceremony and the ups and downs of living your dreams. From recording in barns to creating the visual spell book of your dreams, they let us into their creative process and experience of being a band for the past 13 years. Their new music is proof that that magic works, even when you don’t quite know how.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Best Coast, Half Waif, and Kate Nash, please dive headfirst into our streaming options.

Phantogram’s fourth album Ceremony is out now on Republic. Check out recent performances of album singles “Pedestal,”and “Dear God” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. You can can also stay updated by visiting them on Instagram and Twitter.

