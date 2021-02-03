News

Under the Radar Presents: "Why Not Both" Podcast Featuring Reggie Watts New Episodes Every Wednesday





Yup, we’re back! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Reggie Watts is famous for his improvisational skills so it was no surprise that we had a delightful time talking about literally everything that popped in our heads. From his brilliant project WattsApp to his collaboration with fellow genius Marc Rebillet and his work on The Late Late Show, Watts is always striving to create community and connection with his art. After all, as he told us, creation is a cooperative dance with chaos.

For previous episodes, including Tegan and Sara, Harvey Guillén, and Deerhoof, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Reggie, visit him on Instagram and Twitter and download Wattsapp to see what will spill out of his brain next.

