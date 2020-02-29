 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Rob Graves | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, February 29th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Rob Graves

New Episodes Every Wednesday (and Leap Days)

Feb 29, 2020 By Laura Studarus


Welcome to Why Not Both leap year. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For this special leap year episode, Grammy nominated producer and writer Rob Graves shares the intimate process behind his stunning new album Solstice. Inspired by the untamed wilderness of Iceland, Rob’s songs speak to landscapes—both physical and emotional. Join us as we talk music, success, and his fascination with the very nature of creativity. (Spoiler: no one can give you permission to be creative but yourself.)

Graves’ new album Solstice is out now. Grab a physical copy via his online store. For updates, he can also be found on Instagram and Twitter.

