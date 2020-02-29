News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Rob Graves New Episodes Every Wednesday (and Leap Days)

Welcome to Why Not Both leap year. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For this special leap year episode, Grammy nominated producer and writer Rob Graves shares the intimate process behind his stunning new album Solstice. Inspired by the untamed wilderness of Iceland, Rob’s songs speak to landscapes—both physical and emotional. Join us as we talk music, success, and his fascination with the very nature of creativity. (Spoiler: no one can give you permission to be creative but yourself.)

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring Sudan Archives, Best Coast, Madame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, Mighty Bear, Kid Moxie, Marissa Nadler, and Kate Nash, please enjoy our smorgasbord of streaming options.

Graves’ new album Solstice is out now. Grab a physical copy via his online store. For updates, he can also be found on Instagram and Twitter.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.