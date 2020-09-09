Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sad13 and Lustra

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For this special double episode, we got to chat with Sad13 aka Sadie Dupuis and Lustra, aka Helena Marzec-Gołąb, about the magic of language and how it transforms our perception. When she’s not making music, Sadie spends her time crafting poetry and writing artist bios, both of which play with the power of words to shape our identity and emotions. Meanwhile, Helena studies the nuances of translating songs from English to Polish and back again, all while examining the ways our native languages affect the images and metaphors we use. Both women are passionate about helping others. Helena requests that you check out the Ef Kropka Foundation which helps support Polish mental health services. Sadie asks that you learn more and donate to Prevention Point in Philadelphia, where she's donating a portion of the proceeds from her album sales.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Kathleen Hanna, Soko, and Jehnny Beth, climb our linktree of listening options.

For more from Sad13, stop by her Instagram and Twitter. Preorder her new album Haunted Painting, or her equally haunted tea on Bandcamp. While you wait, revisit her single “Hysterical.”

To keep up with Lustra, say hello on Instagram. Fans of Ladytron or Purity Ring take note: you can buy her industrial/pop EP on Bandcamp, and enjoy the spooky video for her single “Wczoraj.”

