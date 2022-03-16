News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Self Esteem New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Rebecca of Self Esteem chatted with us about what happens when you stop having FOMO and start trusting yourself as an artist. After having to cancel her appearance at SXSW in 2020, she crafted her latest body of work while writing music for theater as well. In the process, she came to the conclusion that it’s cool to care about what you are doing and give it the energy it deserves when all the other distractions are taken away. Two years later, she made it back to SXSW with a thrilling brand-new album.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Kate Nash, Bastille, and CHVRCHES, cozy up to our listening options.

For more from Self Esteem, say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Prioritise Pleasure is out now.

SSupport Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon