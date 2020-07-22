Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shalita Grant of “Search Party”

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Shalita Grant is a force to be reckoned with in the absolute best way possible. While most people know her for her roles on NCIS and Search Party, Shalita is also the brilliant and compassionate mind behind Four Naturals Hair, a haircare treatment designed especially for type four hair. Shalita shared her life philosophy of approaching problems with ease and play, how pole dancing helped her through her own struggles with vulnerability, and how the best way to change the world is to change our own perceptions of ourselves. To say we are fans would be an understatement.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Mara Wilson, Lane Moore, and Welcome to Night Vale’s Joseph Fink, twirl over to our array of listening options.

To keep up with Shalita, hit that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. Search Party is streaming now on HBO Max. And if you have type 4 hair, you can make an appointment at her Los Angeles-based hair spa.

