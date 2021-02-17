Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shamir

News

Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This year, we've all had to embrace the idea of doing less with more and being creative with what we have at hand. Few people managed to do it better than Shamir with the release of his self-titled album and the growing collection of titles on his label Accidental Pop Star. In a year of magical thinking, Shamir certainly made the best of a closet full of fabulous clothes and an open heart to the many forms creativity may take.

