Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shamir
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
This year, we've all had to embrace the idea of doing less with more and being creative with what we have at hand. Few people managed to do it better than Shamir with the release of his self-titled album and the growing collection of titles on his label Accidental Pop Star. In a year of magical thinking, Shamir certainly made the best of a closet full of fabulous clothes and an open heart to the many forms creativity may take.
For previous episodes, including Tegan and Sara, Deerhoof, and Sad13, strut over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more from Shamir, be sure to hit him up on Instagram and Twitter. His new self-titled album is out now. Be sure to also wrap your ears around his moody cover of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes" when it comes out later this month.
