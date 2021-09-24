 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shirley Manson of Garbage | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shirley Manson of Garbage

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Sep 22, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We caught up with Shirley Manson, the absolute force of nature, frontwoman of Garbage and host of The Jump, as she is back on tour for the first time since all the chaos began. Turns out we both fall a bit in love with our podcast guests as each conversation is an opportunity to delve into a novel perspective and light our creative fires. We love her philosophy that it’s vital to do something new and challenging every day in order to stay vibrant and we hope she inspires you to do the same with her brilliant new album and insightful interviews.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Reggie Watts, David Duchovny, and William Shatner, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from Manson, follow Garbage on Instagram and Twitter. And be sure to catch up on her podcast, featuring interviews with Robyn, Alanis Morissette, Patti Smith, and more.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



