Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Shirley Manson of Garbage

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We caught up with Shirley Manson, the absolute force of nature, frontwoman of Garbage and host of The Jump, as she is back on tour for the first time since all the chaos began. Turns out we both fall a bit in love with our podcast guests as each conversation is an opportunity to delve into a novel perspective and light our creative fires. We love her philosophy that it’s vital to do something new and challenging every day in order to stay vibrant and we hope she inspires you to do the same with her brilliant new album and insightful interviews.

