Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sondre Lerche New Episodes Every Wednesday

Photography by Jen Steele



Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Sondre Lerche is quite possibly the world’s most affable songwriter and burger aficionado. Between writing a collection of essays on music and crafting his upcoming album Patience (out June 5th), Sondre found time to become an avid runner and create his own live showcase with local Los Angeles musicians at Largo. It was a delight chatting with him about his transformation as an artist over his career and why persistence is the key to creativity.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Local Natives, Best Coast, and Marissa Nadler, tuck into our buffet of streaming options.

To get to know Lerche better, swing by his Twitter and Instagram. You can also preview Patience through videos for album singles “That’s All There Is,” “You Are Not Who I Thought I Was,” and “Why Would I Let You Go.”

