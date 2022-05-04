Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Soundwalk Collective

News

Geography is often a vital collaborator for Simone Merli and Stephan Crasneanscki of Soundwalk Collective, which made their album Lovotic a fascinating experience of how to summon the influence of space in the digital realm. We spoke with Simone of the importance of transcending the self through the experience of different cultures and how valuable it is to lose yourself entirely in your own work. Ultimately some of our best creations come when we stretch ourselves past what we believed to be our limits.

