Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Soundwalk Collective
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Geography is often a vital collaborator for Simone Merli and Stephan Crasneanscki of Soundwalk Collective, which made their album Lovotic a fascinating experience of how to summon the influence of space in the digital realm. We spoke with Simone of the importance of transcending the self through the experience of different cultures and how valuable it is to lose yourself entirely in your own work. Ultimately some of our best creations come when we stretch ourselves past what we believed to be our limits.
For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including John Vanderslice, Jenny Hval, Devendra Banhart, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
Need more from Soundwalk Collective? You can say hi on Instagram. Their new album Lovotic, featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg is out now on Analogue Foundation.
